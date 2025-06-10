Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: agatha christie, Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile, death on the nile

Agatha Christie – Death On The Nile Game Drops First Trailer

Check out the first trailer for the Agatha Christie – Death On The Nile video game, as the game has a Steam Next Fest demo out now

Play as Hercule Poirot and Jane Royce in a reimagined 1970s setting with intersecting investigations.

Game promises extended storyline, new mysteries, and diverse locations beyond the original novel.

Features include a dynamic mindmap, confrontation system, and in-depth character profiles.

Microids has released a new trailer for their upcoming video game adaptation of Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile, as they also released a free demo this week. The trailer provides the first real look at the game we've had since it was announced, as they have pushed the timeline of events into the 1970's, while Hercule Poirot attempt to solve a deadly murder. The demo is out now for Steam Next Fest, as you can try it out until June 16, with the team planning a tentative September 2025 release. Enjoy the trailer!

Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile

In Death on the Nile, a peaceful cruise on the Nile is disrupted by a terrible crime. Thankfully, Hercule Poirot is on board. Meanwhile, another private detective, Jane Royce, is tracking a murderer, leading her from London to Majorca, New York, and finally to Egypt. The two investigations collide at Abu Simbel. The dynamic duo will solve a complex case full of twists and turns. But the story doesn't end with the book and still holds many mysteries and twists, even for Agatha Christie fans.

Dual protagonists : Play as both Hercule Poirot and Jane Royce, each with unique perspectives and storylines that converge in an epic finale.

: Play as both Hercule Poirot and Jane Royce, each with unique perspectives and storylines that converge in an epic finale. Innovative setting : Dive into this story set in the 1970s, a decade of major social transformations. Amid feminist movements, the rise of minority rights, and the liberation of social norms, this vibrant era combines disco clubs, flared trousers, and psychedelic, where colorful characters bring a captivating plot to life.

: Dive into this story set in the 1970s, a decade of major social transformations. Amid feminist movements, the rise of minority rights, and the liberation of social norms, this vibrant era combines disco clubs, flared trousers, and psychedelic, where colorful characters bring a captivating plot to life. Extended storyline : Discover a brand-new investigation after the events of the book, ensuring fresh surprises for fans and newcomers alike.

: Discover a brand-new investigation after the events of the book, ensuring fresh surprises for fans and newcomers alike. Diverse locations : Explore a variety of stunning locations, from the exotic Nile cruise to the bustling cities of Majorca, London, and Cairo.

: Explore a variety of stunning locations, from the exotic Nile cruise to the bustling cities of Majorca, London, and Cairo. Enhanced mindmap : Gather clues and establish logical connections through a dynamic mind map that enables you to draw deductions and advance the story.

: Gather clues and establish logical connections through a dynamic mind map that enables you to draw deductions and advance the story. Confrontation system : Use the evidence you have gathered to challenge suspects, expose lies and uncover hidden truths.

: Use the evidence you have gathered to challenge suspects, expose lies and uncover hidden truths. Character profiles: Complete character profiles by collecting information about them through dialogues and observations.

