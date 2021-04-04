Shiny Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 20

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. Shiny Vault cards depict Shiny Pokémon and can be pulled, if you're lucky, in the reverse holo slot. Shining Fates includes a whopping 122 cards in the Shiny Vault on top of the 73 regular cards in the set. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. This time, we finish with the Fighting-types and move to the Dark-types.

Falinks: The Pokémon TCG really went all-in on Falinks in Shining Fates. Not only does it have this "baby" Shiny card, but it also has a full art Pokémon V Shiny. While it's not the most exciting Pokémon, I do like the way that the colors of Shiny Falinks works vibrantly with the burst of yellow shiny sparkles in the design of these cards.

Stonjourner: Finishing up the Fighting-types (as the Pokémon TCG classifies them) is Stonjourner, whose Shiny form sees its light grey body and dark grey spots flip to a dark grey body with light grey spots. It's not a visually stunning Shiny, but its pose here does make an appropriately action-packed image.

Koffing: Finally, we get to the Dark-types where we see some of the most exciting Shinies in Shining Fates. We start with one of the few Kanto Pokémon in this set with the pastel blue Koffing with purple smoke. It's great to see one of Generation One's most underrated Shinies get the spotlight in this stellar set, and the artwork by Yumi is just astounding here.

Next time, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates continues!