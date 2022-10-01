Age Of Empires IV Announces Anniversary Edition

Xbox Game Studios revealed some news for Age Of Empires IV this week as they will be releasing a special Anniversary Edition and update. The franchise will be celebrating its 25th Anniversary this month, and with it will come a special update for current owners and a special edition of the game for new owners to purchase. What's more, the details of all of this will be revealed during a special Anniversary Broadcast taking place on October 25th, the same day as the release of both of them. You can read about all of these below as we wait to see what they have in mind in about three weeks.

Age of Empires IV Anniversary Edition : This new package includes the base game, all updates made to Age of Empires IV since launch ( including the Anniversary Update outlined below ), and the two new civilizations — the Ottomans and Malians — in one package. This updated package will be available on October 25 on Steam, Windows and PC Game Pass.

Age of Empires IV Anniversary Update : Existing Age of Empires IV players will be able to enjoy in-game content with the new Ottoman and Malian civilizations, new mastery challenges, achievements and eight new maps and biomes. But that's not all — players will also be able to jump into the start of Season Three and the arrival of Ranked Team Games alongside improvements to naval balance and the introduction of waypoint markers.

Age of Empires 25th Anniversary Broadcast October 2022 marks 25 years since the release of the original Age of Empires game and we're celebrating with the community Join the Age of Empires team and community for a celebration broadcast on Tuesday, October 25 on Twitch , the Age of Empires, Xbox and Red Bull Gaming YouTube channels, and AgeofEmpires.com . The show will feature announcements, interviews with the team, a celebration of all things that make Age of Empires great, and some surprises The show will be available to watch on demand after broadcast on the Age of Empires YouTube channel. In China, we will be streaming the celebration the following day on HuyaTV, DouyuTV, and Bilibili. Join the conversation on social media using #AoE25

