Nintendo Is Releasing Fortnite-Themed Joy-Cons In June

Nintendo revealed this morning that they will be releasing a new set of joy-cons for the Nintendo Switch with a Fortnite theme. It's not the first time Nintendo has gone out of their way to make a set of controllers for their current console to represent a game, but the vast majority of them have been for their own titles. This is one of the few they've created for a third-party title on their system. What's more, the joy-cons will come with a special bonus pack of content when you buy them. Here are the details from the company.

The Zero Crisis Finale is right around the corner, promising the most ambitious story cinematic in Fortnite history. When Season 6 begins, witness the explosive conclusion to Agent Jones' Season 5 mission in the battle royale game that's taken the universe by storm. And if you're playing Fortnite on the Nintendo Switch system, you can squad up and drop in with the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle. The Joy-Con Fortnite Fleet Force Bundle includes a uniquely designed blue Joy-Con (L) and a yellow Joy-Con (R) emblazoned with Fortnite banana imagery. It also includes 500 V-Bucks and a download code for an in-game Glider and Pickaxe. The Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Fornite Fleet Force Bundle will be launching June 4th.

The only thing missing from that entire pitch was the price, which depending on the color scheme and availability these days, go from between $50-100. Since there's a bundle included in these, we're sure they'll sell for a little more than just the average pair of gray controllers. Hopefully, we'll learn more about them when they go up for pre-order sometime in April. For now, here are a few photos of what you'll get.