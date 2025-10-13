Posted in: Gameforge, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aion, Aion Classic

AION Classic EU Revealed Light of Atreia Update Coming Soon

AION Classic EU has revealed the new Light of Atreia update is on the way, with a new female-only class in The Luminess

Players can explore the new Tiamaranta Mesa battlefield with fresh PvPvE content and territory control

Two new PvE dungeons, Iron Citadel and Labyrinth of Echoes, introduce challenging bosses and storylines

The Cradle of Doom PvP dungeon debuts, adding competitive time-limited cooperative gameplay and rewards

Gameforge revealed new details about the MMORPG AION Classic EU, as the game is getting a new update called Light of Atreia. The big addition to the game is the female-only class being added to the mix, as players will have a chance to play as The Luminess. No release date was put on this, but we do have more details about the update from the dev notes below.

AION Classic EU – Light of Atreia

New Class: The Luminess (female only)

The Luminess is an action mage who attack at close range and can cast her skills at the speed of (moon) light. Luminess' skills can inflict debuffs such as Aether's Hold, Silence, or Stun on enemies, depending on the order and combination in which they are used. Stacking the same skill amplifies its effects to the maximum. Additionally, by using "Forte" skills, Luminess can enhance the unique skills of all party members, making her a versatile and appealing class capable of fulfilling damage dealer and support roles.

New Field: Tiamaranta Mesa

Tiamaranta Mesa is a new PvPvE battlefield featuring ground and aerial conflict, territory control, high-value loot, and resource systems (Balaurea Chronicle). The shift of RvR content from Laphsaran focuses attention on Tiamaranta Mesa, making it a central hub for all activities.

New PvE Dungeons: Iron Citadel & Labyrinth of Echoes

The Iron Citadel—the Reian's strongest point of defense against the Balaur—sees the Daevas begin operations to neutralize the command center. The Daevas must decide whether to risk Reian casualties and charge directly at the legion commander defending the headquarters, or take their time and help the Reians to eliminate the Balaur. The powerful beings of the Balaur, who once tormented the Daevas, have been discovered through rifts in time and space. The Daevas must confront these nightmarish foes of the past in the Labyrinth of Echoes to defeat them again. But wait a moment… our Daevas might have become a bit too powerful since their last confrontation.

New PvP Dungeon: Cradle of Doom

The Cradle of Doom dungeon encourages players to embark on a new cooperative PvPvE experience that's time-limited but offers competitive rewards to unlock!

New Raids

The Arch Tatar and Hexad raids introduce bosses in the new Tiamaranta Mesa map.

Tiamaranta Updates

The Teva Dimensional Rift Battle is a cross-faction PvPvE event that subjects players to randomized monster spawns and special rift mechanics, with dynamic map changes and quest content to further mix things up. High-value loot awaits players who enter the competition and cooperate with legions.

