AirConsole Will Be Added To Volkswagen Vehicles

AirConsole and Volkswagen have annoucned they will work together to add the gaming platform to a few new lines of their vehicles

Article Summary AirConsole and Volkswagen to introduce in-car gaming in several Volkswagen models starting mid-September.

Drivers can only use AirConsole games when the vehicle is parked, ensuring safety during gameplay.

Passengers use smartphones as controllers, creating a multiplayer gaming experience on the infotainment display.

Games will first be available in Europe, with more titles and regions to be added by late 2024.

AirConsole and Volkswagen AG announced this morning that the two companies will work together to bring the gaming platform to some of their new vehicles. The two will add an in-car gaming experience for the drivers and passengers to use. However, owners will not be able to use the platform while the car is in motion; they can only use it while it is in park. AirConsole will be installed in the ID.7, ID.5, ID.4, and ID.3 product lines (from ID. software 4.0), and will also come to the newer designs of the Passat, Tiguan, Golf, and Golf Estate. We have more details on the new partnership below from the two companies.

AirConsole x Volkswagen

The AirConsole gaming platform will provide enjoyable entertainment to people on the road, for example, when charging or during a break. The new games of the AirConsole gaming platform are available on the infotainment display, which is transformed into a games console. The smartphone serves as the controller. This means ID.7 Tourer passengers can also play with each other via their smartphones – just like at home with a games console and controllers. Volkswagen expects to launch AirConsole in the first European countries from mid-September. By the turn of the year 2024/2025, it is planned to extend the offering by several more games for even more European countries.

For the in-car gaming experience, the players simply need their smartphone, which acts as a controller, and the VW Active Info Display. After starting the AirConsole app in the vehicle, the connection between the smartphone and the vehicle is intuitively established by scanning a QR code on the display screen. Then, players can get straight down to playing. The AirConsole platform supports multiple players simultaneously. The rear passengers can also participate in the in-car gaming fun during stops. In general, it is possible to play alone or with all vehicle occupants together. Vehicles must be in park to enable gameplay.

