Alchemist: The Potion Monge Announced For Q3 2023

Alchemist: The Potion Monger Announced For Q3 2023

Check out the announcement trailer for Alchemist: The Potion Monger as the game will be coming to Steam sometime this Fall.

Indie game developer and publisher Art Games Studio S.A. revealed their latest game, Alchemist: The Potion Monger, coming out sometime in Q3 2023. This game mixes up a few different genres into some pretty interesting gameplay, which is also a bit of the theme. You'll be doing potion crafting with item management, mixed in with RPG elements, as you'll be using your alchemy skills to help people as well as help yourself and your pet dog. Who, we assume, you'll be able to pet. You can read more info below and check out the latest trailer as we wait for a release date.

"Alchemist: The Potion Monger is a mix of Puzzle and RPG-style simulators that will take its players on an adventure into the fantasy world. Players will take on the role of an alchemical apprentice and explore the craft of potion mixing and magic, all along with anthropomorphic animals, which will assist players on their journey as they explore the world. Players will brew potions, solve puzzles inside their labs and enjoy the RPG-style gameplay in the outside world, where prepared spells will come in very handy. Different potions will require different skill levels and ingredients that players must combine to create their concoction."

"Brewing puzzles are not easy, but with practice, they will become easier. The more experienced players gain, the more advanced elixirs they'll be able to brew that they could also sell for gold and build their reputation. A trusty companion will join players on their adventure and help with different quests. Along the journey, players will face NPCs, danger, combat, and more. Weapons and potions will become very helpful, and it's down to players to decide if they use them for good, bad, or for fun. Launch NPCs across the map, create poisonous fog, or battle it out with your weapon of choice; this all awaits in the Alchemist: The Potion Monger."

