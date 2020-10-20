Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Apparently Wants To Play Among Us

In what has become one of the strangest video game tweets of the day, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to play Among Us. Which seems like the ultimate thing to be seeing in 2020, right? The game has become super popular on Twitch and YouTube with millions of people playing it as you're reading this post tonight, drawing in crowds of people just to play detective and murder their friends. With a game being this popular, we're kind of shocked it hasn't been used more frequently to promote stuff by a third party. But now the congresswoman is looking to jump into the game.

Earlier today she sent out these two tweets which have gotten a ton of attention. All she's asking to do is play the game with someone on Twitch, or possibly watch a game together with some people as they talk about what's going on.

Anyone want to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote? (I've never played but it looks like a lot of fun) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 19, 2020

Who would you want to watch in a game together? ⬇️ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 19, 2020

This isn't the first time Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has gotten involved with gaming. Earlier this year she jumped into Animal Crossing: New Horizons after buying a Nintendo Switch shortly after lockdown. Which had her visiting a ton of islands and checking out what people were doing, while also spreading her message and getting people involved with politics. Which is pretty much what we're expecting this will be as well. We can't really blame her, it's a clever way of checking out what people are into while also getting a chance to encourage people to vote. Problem is… she hasn't even played a game yet (that we're aware of) and has simply been getting people to let her know if they'd be down for a game. Considering how many celebrity followers have already hit her up saying yes, it's not like she couldn't get one rolling tonight if she really wanted to. So basically we'll just be standing by waiting to see what happens.