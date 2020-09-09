Alien: The RPG Receives Destroyer Of Worlds Module & Starter Set

Free League Publishing revealed that they have now released the Destroyer Of Worlds module for Alien: The RPG, as well as the Starter Set. Ever since the core rulebook was released back in late December, its been gathering a small but loyal fanbase, including a couple of Twitch shows dedicated to playing the game. Not to mention a few different awards such as the Gold ENNIE Award for Best Game and a People's Choice Award for Best RPG at the UK Games Expo. Now they're expanding the game out with a proper Starter Set meant to be played with the rulebook, as well as this new module. You can read more about it below and check out a pic of the set. Both modules are as of now available in the Free League online shop, as well as in digital format at DriveThruRPG. No timetable was given, but it will also be released sometime soon in hobby stores everywhere.

Destroyer of Worlds, written by critically acclaimed sci-fi author Andrew E.C. Gaska, lets players take the role of an iconic type of character from the Alien universe: the Colonial Marine. A team of Colonial Marines get dropped onto the moon Ariaricus to handle a growing insurgency, but soon find themselves fighting for their lives against enemies beyond their worst nightmares. Priced at $29.99, the Alien: Destroyer of Worlds Cinematic scenario comes in a boxed set, including maps, handouts, and cards for a fully immersive tabletop experience. Alien: The RPG Starter Set is designed to be the perfect entry point into the game and the Alien universe. Affordably priced at $49.99, it contains everything needed to start playing, including an abridged 104-page softcover quickstart of the core rules, 20 custom dice, reference cards, character handouts, a huge starmap, and the complete Cinematic scenario Chariot of the Gods, also penned by Gaska.