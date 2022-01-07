All Shiny-Capable Encounters In New Timed Research In Pokémon GO

A new Mega Pokémon sweeps into Pokémon GO today. Mega Aerodactyl will arrive for the very first time, taking over from Mega Abomasnow. While Mega Aerodactyl's arrival coincides with the Mountains of Power event launching today, it will outlast the event, staying as the Mega Raid boss until the end of the month. There is no word what will replace this Rock/Flying-type Mega Pokémon on February 1st, 2022 as of yet. In addition to the arrival of this new Mega, a new Timed Research arrives in Pokémon GO today offering encounters with multiple Shiny-capable species. Let's get into the details.

Here are the complete tasks and rewards for the Mountains of Power Timed Research in Pokémon GO, which will be available from Friday, January 7th, 2022 at 10 AM through Thursday, January 13th, 2022 at 8 PM local time:

Page One of Two

Catch 5 Pokémon: Slugma encounter

Earn 2 Candies walking with your Buddy: Ferroseed encounter

Hatch an Egg: Alolan Geodude encounter

REWARDS: Absol encounter, 1000 Stardust, 10 Great Balls

Page Two of Two

Catch 6 different species of Pokémon: Chimecho encounter

Earn 2 Candies walking with your Buddy: Onix encounter

Hatch 2 Eggs: Beldum encounter

REWARDS: Mawile encounter, 2000 Stardust, 10 Ultra Balls

All of the reward encounters are Shiny-capable, including Sluga which makes its Shiny debut today in Pokémon GO. Also available starting today are the following Field Research tasks which offer similar encounters to the above Timed Research:

Walk 1 KM: Slugma

Earn 2 Candies walking with your Buddy: Mawile encounter

Hatch an Egg: Alolan Geodude encounter

For those looking to take down Mega Aerodactyl in raids, don't miss Bleeding Cool's official raid guide. This guide will help you build a team or two of counters to use against this Mega, break down how many trainers are needed, and even give you a peek into what the Shiny odds will be once you cut to the encounter screen.