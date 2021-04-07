All Three Leagues Are Live In Pokémon GO Battle League

All three leagues are now live in Pokémon GO. For one glorious week, GO Battle League will be open to Great League, Ultra League, and Master League battles. Then, on Monday, April 12th, GO Battle League will switch to the Great League and a brand new cup, Great League Remix.
Here are the current top Pokémon and moves to use in each of the available leagues according to PVPoke, which operates on a mechanic that simulates battles between Pokémon.
Great League:
- Medicham (powered up by Candy XL) – Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic
- Defense Forme Deoxys – Counter, Psycho Boost, Thunderbolt
- Azumarill (powered up by Candy XL) – Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump
- Galarian Stunfisk – Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake
- Altaria – Dragon Breath, Sky Attack, Dragon Pulse
- Sableye (powered up by Candy XL) – Shadow Claw, Foul Play, Return (only available with a Purifed Sableye)
- Shadow Swampert – Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave
- Scrafty – Counter, Foul Play, Power-up Punch
- Swampert – Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave
- Rainy Castform (powered up by Candy XL) – Water Gun, Water-type Weather Ball, Thunder
Ultra League
- Registeel (powered up by Candy XL) – Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon
- Cresselia – Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast
- Talonflame (powered up by Candy XL) – Incinerate, Brave Bird, Flame Charge
- Shadow Abomasnow (powered up by Candy XL) – Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball
- Abomasnow (powered up by Candy XL) – Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball
- Galarian Stunfisk (powered up by Candy XL) – Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake
- Registeel – Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon
- Alered Forme Giratina – Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak
- Politoed (powered up by Candy XL) – Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Blizzard
- Mandibuzz (powered up by Candy XL) – Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace
Master League
- Swampert (powered up by Candy XL) – Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake
- Groudon – Mud Shot, Fire Punch, Earthquake
- Melmetal (powered up by Candy XL) – Thunder Shock, Superpower, Rock Slide
- Shadow Swampert (powered up by Candy XL) – Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake
- Origin Forme Giratina – Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Ominous Wind
- Gyarados (powered up by Candy XL) – Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Crunch
- Shadow Gyarados (powered up by Candy XL) – Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Crunch
- Mewtwo – Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Focus Blast
- Zekrom – Dragon Breath, Crunch, Wild Charge
- Palkia – Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail Draco Meteor