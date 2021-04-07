All Three Leagues Are Live In Pokémon GO Battle League

All three leagues are now live in Pokémon GO. For one glorious week, GO Battle League will be open to Great League, Ultra League, and Master League battles. Then, on Monday, April 12th, GO Battle League will switch to the Great League and a brand new cup, Great League Remix.

Here are the current top Pokémon and moves to use in each of the available leagues according to PVPoke, which operates on a mechanic that simulates battles between Pokémon.

Great League:

Medicham (powered up by Candy XL) – Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic Defense Forme Deoxys – Counter, Psycho Boost, Thunderbolt Azumarill (powered up by Candy XL) – Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump Galarian Stunfisk – Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake Altaria – Dragon Breath, Sky Attack, Dragon Pulse Sableye (powered up by Candy XL) – Shadow Claw, Foul Play, Return (only available with a Purifed Sableye) Shadow Swampert – Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave Scrafty – Counter, Foul Play, Power-up Punch Swampert – Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave Rainy Castform (powered up by Candy XL) – Water Gun, Water-type Weather Ball, Thunder

Ultra League

Registeel (powered up by Candy XL) – Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon Cresselia – Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast Talonflame (powered up by Candy XL) – Incinerate, Brave Bird, Flame Charge Shadow Abomasnow (powered up by Candy XL) – Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Abomasnow (powered up by Candy XL) – Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Galarian Stunfisk (powered up by Candy XL) – Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake Registeel – Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon Alered Forme Giratina – Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak Politoed (powered up by Candy XL) – Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Blizzard Mandibuzz (powered up by Candy XL) – Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace

Master League

Swampert (powered up by Candy XL) – Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake Groudon – Mud Shot, Fire Punch, Earthquake Melmetal (powered up by Candy XL) – Thunder Shock, Superpower, Rock Slide Shadow Swampert (powered up by Candy XL) – Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake Origin Forme Giratina – Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Ominous Wind Gyarados (powered up by Candy XL) – Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Crunch Shadow Gyarados (powered up by Candy XL) – Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Crunch Mewtwo – Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Focus Blast Zekrom – Dragon Breath, Crunch, Wild Charge Palkia – Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail Draco Meteor