Alolan Raichu Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: October 2021

Alolan Raichu has returned to Tier Three raids in Pokémon GO! Normally a staple of Tier Three, Alolan Raichu has been featured a bit less this year but is now available during the current Halloween 2021 event. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this region-based variant of Raichu, perfect your catching strategy, and perhaps even find a Shiny.

Top Alolan Raichu Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Alolan Raichu counters as such:

Mega Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Mega Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch)

Darkrai (Snarl, Shadow Ball)

Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball)

Mega Gyarados (Bite, Crunch)

Shadow Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

Origin Forme Giratina (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Alolan Raichu with efficiency.

Therian Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Excadrill (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Hoopa (Astonish, Shadow Ball)

Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Incarnate Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Yveltal (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

Groudon (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Alolan Raichu can be defeated by solo trainers. To pull this off on your own, though, you'll need to use the above counters and power them up as much as possible.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémom. However, even though Alolan Raichu cannot be obtained by evolution, it is indeed considered an evolved form. Because of this, it will yield more Candy when caught. My suggestion is to try to use Pinap Berries for the first few tries in order to multiply that Candy.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Alolan Raichu is currently understood to be approximately one in 60. Happy raiding, fellow trainers!