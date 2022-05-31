Amaura, Tyrunt, Shiny Archen, & Shiny Tirtouga Coming To Pokémon GO

One of the most exciting events of the year is just a few days away… and no, I don't mean Pokémon GO Fest 2022. Niantic is already looking ahead, as they have announced details for Adventure Week 2022. This Fossil-focused event will begin in Pokémon GO the Tuesday following GO Fest 2022 and it will bring in two new species and two new Shinies. We are getting Amaura and Tyrunt as well as Shiny Archen and Shiny Tirtouga, but you'll want to note how we can encounter these species, as they will not be in the wild. Let's get into the details.

Here's what we can now confirm for Adventure Week 2022 in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, June 7th, 2022, from 10:00 AM to Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 8:00 PM local time. Note that this is a relatively short event compared to the upcoming TCG crossover event which will essentially run for half the month.

Shiny Tirtouga and Shiny Archen New species drop: Tyrunt and Amaura

Tyrunt and Amaura Wild spawns: Rhyhorn, Omanyte, Kabuto, Larvitar, Aron, Lileep, Anorit, Cranidos, and Shieldon. Graveler, Aerodactyl, and Pupitar will be rare spawns. It's very positive that we're not seeing Cranidos and Shieldon listed as rare spawns, but note that none of the new species or Shiny drops will be in the wild. They will unfortunately be Research and Egg-exclusive.

7KM Gift Eggs: Amaura, Tyrunt, Archen, Tirtouga, Shieldon, Cranidos, Slugma, Shuckle.

Amaura, Tyrunt, Archen, Tirtouga, Shieldon, Cranidos, Slugma, Shuckle. Field Research: Amaura, Tyrunt, Archen, Tirtouga, Shieldon, Cranidos, Slugma, Anorith, Lileep, Aerodactyl, Kabuto, Omanyte, Tirtouga, Archen.

Amaura, Tyrunt, Archen, Tirtouga, Shieldon, Cranidos, Slugma, Anorith, Lileep, Aerodactyl, Kabuto, Omanyte, Tirtouga, Archen. Raids: Tier One: Geodude, Alolan Geodude, Sudowoodo, Roggenrola. Tier Three: Rhydon, Shuckle, Tyranitar, Aggron. Tier Five: Groudon. Mega Raids: Mega Aerodactyl.

Event Bonuses: Double XP for spinning PokéStops. A whopping 5x bonus for spinning Stops for the very first time



It is not mentioned in the coverage, but note the silhouette of Unown F in the background.

This is about to be an intense week of gameplay starting with this weekend's Pokémon GO Fest 2022, so stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for the best up-to-date coverage.