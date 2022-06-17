Amazon Announces Plans For Prime Day 2022 Next Month

Amazon has released new details this week of what they have planned for Prime Day 2022, which will be taking place July 12th-13th, 2022. The goal of the annual event is to give those who have a Prime subscription some cool bonuses for doing so on Twitch, while also trying to entice new subscribers at the same time. So far we now know they will be holding the Ultimate Crown tournament on the Crown channel, have deal for Amazon Luna, and will be loading up Prime Gaming with a bunch of freebies. You can read more details below as we're about four weeks away from the event.

Prime Day 2022: Prime Gaming Prime Gaming is thrilled to offer members even more free games as part of this year's Prime Day offers. During Prime Day, Prime members can claim more than 30 free games from Prime Gaming, including Mass Effect Legendary Edition—which includes the award-winning Mass Effect trilogy, GRID Legends, Need for Speed Heat, Star Wars Jedi Academy, and more. Leading up to Prime Day, from June 21 through July 13, Prime members can start freeloading more than 25 free indie games instantly, featuring past favorites and first-time releases on Prime Gaming from Curve Games, HandyGames, SNK, and more, including: Death Squared, Fatal Fury Special, Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams, Gone Viral, Hue, Metal Slug 2, Pumped BMX Pro, Samurai Shodown II, The Darkside Detective, The King of Fighters 2002. Crown Channel On July 9th starting at 4 p.m. PDT / 7 p.m. EDT, Prime members can tune in globally to the gaming event of the summer—Ultimate Crown—on the Crown Channel and Prime Video. An all-star lineup of gamers and streamers will battle live from Las Vegas at the HyperX Arena. Prime members will have a chance to attend in person or participate in live chats for a chance to win exclusive giveaways and gifted subs. More details regarding Ultimate Crown will be shared soon.

Amazon Luna In addition to the free games on Prime Gaming, Prime members interested in Amazon's cloud gaming service, Luna, can purchase the Luna Controller at a discounted price of $39.99 from June 20 (10 p.m. PDT) through July 13. Amazon Luna makes it easy for customers to stream games on devices they already own without lengthy downloads or updates, expensive hardware or complicated configurations. Luna offers a variety of channels to choose from, bringing great content from multiple genres so there is always something interesting to play for every type of gamer. Prime members can play a rotating selection of games for free on Luna with their membership with the dedicated Prime Gaming Channel. For the month of June, Prime members can play Far Cry 4, Bloodrayne 2: Terminal Cut, Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Edition, Lumies Remastered and Moving Out.