Amazon Games Reveals More Info On Lost Ark July 2022 Update

Amazon Games dropped a ton of details today about their upcoming massive update for Lost Ark this month, Spells In Spades. We have a list of items from the developers for you below to read through, and this doesn't even cover half of everything that's on the way. You can check out these notes and see the entire list here.

New Mage Advanced Class – Arcanist

The Arcanist imbues special cards with her Magick and uses them for a wide variety of effects. From slicing up enemies with a deluge of thrown cards to summoning powerful Magick attacks from the cards themselves, the Arcanist has a trick up her sleeve for every situation. The Arcanist will join the Bard and Sorceress as the third available Mage Advanced Class. You can find more information in our recent Arcanist Lost Ark Academy to see if the Arcanist makes a good addition to your roster. Learn about the three types of skills, the Specialty Card Meter, and start planning the skills and engravings you're interested in using to enhance your impact on the battlefield.

Valtan Legion Raid – Inferno Difficulty

The most difficult version of Legion Raids, the Inferno difficulty is all about proving you're the among the best of the best in Arkesia, and earning the prestige accompanying that feat. Rather than chasing the normal rewards of gear, honing materials, and everything else you'd receive in a Legion Raid, Inferno rewards instead showcase your victory with titles, achievements, Stronghold structures, and more! A new in-game vendor will be added for players to access a variety of prestigious rewards, earned after various numbers of clears. There are a few key differences between Normal/Hard and Inferno difficulties:

'Scale of Balance' is applied, and the raid requires use of the Book of Coordination, so everyone's gear is normalized against the level of your Legion Commander opponent.

The gate progression system will not be active – you can't make it half-way and come back later in the week.

Inferno mode will not count against your weekly attempt limit for Legion Raids, so you can play Valtan on Normal/Hard and Inferno in the same week, and try Inferno as many times as you'd like.

Valtan Inferno difficulty will require item level 1445 for players to participate.

Maharaka Festival & Waterpop Arena

Enjoy pool-party pandemonium in a new time-limited Event! Hop in the Maharaka Paradise pool and compete on teams as you try to push the opposing team out of the arena by firing at them with a Water Pro water gun. As the game progresses, the arena gets smaller and smaller. Try and rack up points as quickly as possible to win. The event occurs every two hours, and players can earn Maharaka Leafs to exchange at an Event Vendor for a variety of valuable rewards. If you're excited to further embrace the pool-party summer spirit, you'll definitely want to checkout the Store Updates section below.

Challenge Abyssal Dungeons

Similar to how Challenge Guardian Raids applies Scale of Harmony to equalize your power against your foe in Guardian Raids, Challenge Abyssal Dungeons will use this treatment on Abyssal Dungeons in a new weekly activity. With greater challenge also comes greater rewards. Various honing material selection pouches— like Challenge Guardians, you can pick the offering closest to your item level— will rotate through the rewards, and cards aplenty are available as drops or in the end-of-dungeon loot auction. You can play through each Abyssal Dungeon once (per roster) each week.

New Ark General Updates

This update introduces two new progression events, a Punika Powerpass and a Hyper Express Event that helps accelerate a character from Item Level 1302 to 1370. Players will receive a Punika Powerpass after completing Punika's quest "Berver's Friend" during the event period. To access this quest, players must first complete all Adventure Quests (marked by purple exclamation marks) on Punika to collect stamps and become a citizen. Once the final quest in this chain, "Honorary Punikan" has been completed, you can talk to Nia in Nia village to start "Berver's Friend." If you've already finished the quest before the update, you'll get the Powerpass when the event starts! The Punika Powerpass will function like the North Vern Powerpasses available to players in the launch version of Lost Ark— once you've completed the storyline through that continent, you can use it to bring an alternate character to that point in the game. With the Punika Powerpass, you'll receive Item Level 1302 gear. This is an event Powerpass that expires on September 28. Players will be able to designate one character between item Level 1302 and 1370 on their roster to participate in the Hyper Express Event, where they'll earn honing materials, and level up quickly to Item Level 1370. The designated character will earn rewards upon reaching Item Level 1302, 1310, 1320, and every ten levels until Item Level 1370— which grants a particularly valuable reward. We're excited to see the new alternate characters roaming Arkesia as players experience different playstyles or quickly level up a brand new Arcanist. For newer players, we hope the new Mokoko challenges found below help them quickly level up and reach the additional events. Mokoko Challenge This update will replace the existing Welcome Challenge series of missions with the new Mokoko Challenge. Functioning similarly to the Welcome Challenge, the Mokoko Challenge layers in additional progression mechanics to help accelerate new players and characters through Tier 1 and 2.