Ambition: A Minuet In Power Is Set For Release Mid-August

Iceberg Interactive announced this week that they will release Ambition: A Minuet In Power onto PC on August 18th, 2021. Developed by Joy Manufacturing Co., the game will take you back to 18th century Paris where you play a young woman of fashion trying to survive in a city of love, lies, political turmoil, and revolution. You will head off to date a number of different possible companions, as you will amass the wealth and respect and a bit of power within the city, but can you manage to do this and keep your neck out of the guillotine? You'll find out in a few weeks.

18th century Paris is a city of love, lies, and revolution. You are Yvette – a woman of fashion left to fend for yourself in Ville De L'amour when your fiancé Armand disappears.

Fall in love with a sprawling cast of fully realized characters. Enjoy the company and learn the secret histories of mysterious priests, wronged soldiers, wealthy widows, and more! Discretion is key, careful application of charisma and finesse will unlock more than one path to victory! Use your calendar to plan your engagements each week. During your stay in Paris, the timing of your commitments is equally as important as who they are with. In a city marching towards revolution, time is of the essence, and don't forget, your enemies have agendas of their own!

Capture the hearts of Parisian nobles to use their influence to your advantage. Change the outcome of political events, snub your rivals, and enjoy the fruits of your labors with lavish and expensive gifts that increase your standing and credibility. Turn gossip into profit by selling the secrets you learn, but be careful! Your reputation and security are also at stake. The choices you make can yield great rewards and change the course of the story, but dire consequences could arise if you're caught!