HitGrab Will Release Clan O'Conall & The Crown Of The Stag In April

Toronto indie developer HitGrab announced their next game Clan O'Conall & The Crown Of The Stag is on the way in April. The game was originally revealed over a year ago by the team, as it took inspiration from Celtic folklore to tell the story of the O'Conall siblings. The three will embark on an epic quest to stop the Mother of Demons from reigniting a war against mortals, all while trying to save their own father. The game looks awesome as it is a highly stylized 2D puzzle-platformer, in which you can swap between any of the three siblings at any time to use their skills as needed. The game will be released on Steam on April 28th, 2021. In the meantime, we got the latest trailer below as you get to see all the characters and the swap mechanic in action.

The aim of Clan O'Conall & The Crown Of The Stag is for players to seamlessly switch between each character, using their unique skills and abilities to overcome a mix of dastardly puzzles and platforms, fearsome enemies and epic bosses. Clakshot the archer, Kilcannon the warrior and Haggish the brute are masters of the bow, blade and the fist. All three characters are instantly interchangeable in the heat of battle, allowing players to shift between them at the press of a button to overcome any situation, be it on the ground, high in the trees or soaring through the air. As heirs to Chief Ardan's throne, the trio must valiantly battle their way through enemy hordes and bosses towards their ultimate destiny of defeating Caoránach, the Mother of Demons. Inspired by the rich tales of Celtic folklore, Clan O'Conall and the Crown of the Stag's epic journey takes place in the land of Hibernia. Action-packed adventure awaits players on their travels through the hand-crafted worlds of Mortals, the Fae and Demons; each teeming with supernatural beings that bring the world of Celtic mythology to life. HitGrab has achieved this effect by weaving together a rich tapestry of modern graphic styles and expertly-crafted platforming with intricate manuscript illustrations and enchanting ancient Celtic designs.