Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is Getting A Makeup Line

Have you ever wanted to have a makeup line that looked like it came from Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Well, one is on the way! Whether you like the game or not, one of the things that's kind of hard to deny is that Nintendo went all out to develop a color scheme for the game that was pleasing to the eye while still appearing to be a somewhat real island and not just a cartoon version of one. The design is truly an unsung hero of the way it has captured people's hearts over the years, especially with the latest incarnation. Now you can get a brand new makeup line to match it. The company ColourPop Cosmetics revealed last week that they have a new cosmetics line on the way that uses the same color scheme from the game to be used as makeup.

The company didn't post a ton of details about it online. In fact, the website listing for it is pretty much blank as it just has an area for you to sign up for updates and nothing else. No prices, no packaging options, nothing. Just a photo showing off the products that include eyeshadow, lip color, highlighter, glitter gel (eww), and blushes. And a note that these will go on sale starting at 10am PT on January 28th, 2021. The idea isn't that bad, actually, as a lot of the colors here look pretty cool and they chose well as to combined shades that would work well with each other. Well, depending on how your complexion is and whatever else you're using with it, but that's an entirely different story. If you an Animal Crossing: New Horizons fan, this is almost assuredly a must-own, or at least a must-try.