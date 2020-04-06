Animal Crossing & Ring Fit Adventure In High Demand In Japan

While many of us have been at home playing different video games in self-quarantine, chances are a lot of gamers have been indulging in Animal Crossing. Nintendo, not just by creating a game people wanted for years, but out of the luck of the world's current state of health, ended up with one of the best-selling games of 2020 so far. Because if you can't go out into the real world to enjoy yourself, you might as well create a fake one that you can enjoy. As well as one for your friends to visit. Well, as it turns out, people around the world have had the same idea.

Nintendo Soup is reporting that Japan's video game shopping has gone through the roof. According to them, along with photo evidence to back it up, there are lines around the block at gaming stores across the country. All of them with gamers primarily looking for one of two games: Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Ring Fit Adventure.

Yodobashi Camera Umeda restocked two popular products – Ring Fit Adventure and the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition. The result was hundreds of people lining up in an orderly manner to purchase these products. It's unclear how many units were offered that day

Which makes complete sense. First off, the new Animal Crossing is basically a venture in escapism for Nintendo fans at the moment. Until we can go outside and interact with people on a regular basis, this is basically a game with interactions that feel somewhat genuine. At least, for a Nintendo game. Meanwhile, Ring Fit Adventure is one of the better workout games you can get on a modern console. For those looking to stay active within their own home and keep themselves from being depressed, getting into an exercise program is probably one of the best things to do. We'll see if Nintendo does anything to speed up production in any way they can on physical copies, but in the meantime, both titles are available for download through the eShop.