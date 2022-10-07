Piloswine Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Evolving Stars Event

The Evolving Stars event is now live in Pokémon GO. This evolution-themed event tasks players with evolving their one Cosmog (for now) into Cosmoem. In addition to these new Cosmoem-focused tasks, there has also been a shift in the raid rotation. While Yveletal is on its way out of Tier Five raids, Tier Three is delivering evolved Pokémon to battle. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Piloswine in Tier Three raids and find out if this Pokémon can or cannot be Shiny in Pokémon GO.

Top Piloswine Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Piloswine counters as such:

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Shadow Apex Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Piloswine with efficiency.

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf

Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Piloswine can be defeated by solo trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two Pokémon GO players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. I would try Pinap Berries on Piloswine first, though, as it is an evolved form and offers more Candy.

Shiny Odds

Piloswine cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. In order to get a Shiny Piloswine, you much catch and evolve a Shiny Swinub.