Piloswine Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Evolving Stars Event
The Evolving Stars event is now live in Pokémon GO. This evolution-themed event tasks players with evolving their one Cosmog (for now) into Cosmoem. In addition to these new Cosmoem-focused tasks, there has also been a shift in the raid rotation. While Yveletal is on its way out of Tier Five raids, Tier Three is delivering evolved Pokémon to battle. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Piloswine in Tier Three raids and find out if this Pokémon can or cannot be Shiny in Pokémon GO.
Top Piloswine Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Piloswine counters as such:
- Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade
- Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Shadow Apex Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+
- Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Shadow Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Piloswine with efficiency.
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere
- Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire
- Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip
- Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf
- Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer
- Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Piloswine can be defeated by solo trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two Pokémon GO players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. I would try Pinap Berries on Piloswine first, though, as it is an evolved form and offers more Candy.
Shiny Odds
Piloswine cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. In order to get a Shiny Piloswine, you much catch and evolve a Shiny Swinub.