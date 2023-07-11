Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon Card 151, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet - 151

Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Display Frame

Pokémon TCG Japan features more merch for Pokémon Card 151 including a Kanto Starter-themed display frame featuring black and gold art.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set was released on June 16th in Japan. It has now been confirmed that this set will be the source of the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, titled Scarlet & Violet – 151. Today, let's take a look at look at another merch item that was released as part of the Pokémon Card 151 wave.

Following up on the Erika and Giovanni sleeves and deck boxes that we showed earlier this week, we have a new display frame themed around Kanto. This black and gold frame displays the Generation One Starters, including Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard, Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Squirtle, Wartortle, and Blastoise. This is made to display three cards, as shown with the Venusaur ex, Charizard ex, and Blastoise ex here. This would also be perfect for displaying any of the Starter evolution lines of Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, which tell a story of evolution for each of the Kanto Starters.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

