Anthony Daniels Joins Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge

This morning we learned that Anthony Daniels, the man behind C-3PO, has joined Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge. The news came from the game's director Jose Perez III, as they talked about and showed off a little more of the game during Facebook Connect today. Whether you love the character or if he gets on your nerves, he is a strong part of the Star Wars mythos and is considered one of the main storytellers of the game. So it only makes sense he'd be added to this experience as well. You can check out the latest trailer for the game from ILMxLAB below, along with a couple of quotes from today's announcement, as we wait for the game to be released sometime during the holidays.

"Along with the joy of working with the super-talented team at ILMxLAB, I am so thrilled to bring C-3PO to life again in this fascinating dimension," said Anthony Daniels, C-3PO. "I love it that fans will actually be able to be a part of his perilous adventures, standing beside him, on the distant planet of Batuu. It may be virtual reality, but believe me, reality will quickly take over as players personally interact with C-3PO right in the middle of the action. I hope fans will be as amazed as I am." "At ILMxLAB, we have been hard at work, crafting tales, and expanding the world of Black Spire Outpost, which was created by our friends at Walt Disney Imagineering," said Perez. "Fans will be able to explore the wilds of Batuu and live out a lighthearted Star Wars experience that will continue to evolve over time. There's something really special about standing face to face with iconic characters like C-3PO and Yoda, and we can't wait for our fans to step into Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge this holiday season."