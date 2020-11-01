Apex Legends Gets A New Gameplay Trailer For Season 7

Respawn Entertainment released a new gameplay trailer this week for Apex Legends, showing off more of Season 7 before you dive in. Season 7 won't officially kick off in the game until this coming Wednesday, November 4th, when we'll get a new Legend, a new map, and a ton of new additions. In some ways, it won't be the same game you've been playing for the past year, so in order to prepare you for everything that's to come, the crew put together a run little trailer showing off all of the gameplay you'll be experiencing. You can check out the trailer below along with a proper description of everything to come from the developers. We wish you all the best of luck when it launches this Wednesday.

Rise to new heights in Apex Legends Season 7 – Ascension. The Apex Games have moved to a beautiful and dangerous city in the clouds — Olympus. Explore a lush, manicured landscape on the surface and an industrial underbelly below. New Legend Horizon is a brilliant astrophysicist who escaped a black hole and aims to use her newfound mastery of gravity to keep a promise. Hop aboard Olympus's levitating Trident vehicles to cross the map fast. The Clubs feature will give players a new way to establish a community and squad up with their friends. Grab the latest Battle Pass to instantly access exclusive items including the Legendary Prowler Polished Perfection skin and three new Rare Legends skins. Then battle through Daily and Weekly Challenges to earn rewards like Apex Packs, XP Boosts, and unique skins. Prove your skills and rise to the top in the new season of Ranked to earn exclusive rewards. Play on Steam during Season 7 to claim your free Valve-inspired gun charms. There's a whole new world out there, Legends. Rule it or fall trying.