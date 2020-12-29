Apex Legends Gets A New Stories From The Outlands Video

Respawn Entertainment has released a brand new Stories From The Outlands video for Apex Legends for Season 7. The video is over seven minutes long and focuses on one of the game's main characters who have been there from the start: Pathfinder. Although he is a MRVN in the game, he's been given a chipper and optimistic personality that even in the middle of combat could bring a smile to your face. It's the ridiculous character you love to play when you feel like doing something a little different from other characters who may be more combat-heavy or give you a different tactical edge. The backstory to the character is that he was activated decades ago in an abandoned lab, but he has no memory of who created him or why they did so, or why they left him there.

This new Apex Legends video is designed to clear up that confusion as you're looking more at the character's past and getting a better idea of who he was meant to be. You can check out the video below along with this little intro from the company, but we won't spoil anything for you as we want you to enjoy the video.

Whatever Pathfinder was built for, it wasn't waiting tables. Go on a dangerous search for answers with your favorite MRVN. But pick your fights carefully – not everyone makes it twelve rounds. Pathfinder learns about his mysterious creator and why the Mobile Robotic Versatile Entity (MRVN) designated scout zips around the Apex Games. In this neo-noir trailer, Pathfinder is joined by ex-officer turned security guard Victor Maldera to take on Malta City's elite task force, and take down Alexander Nox — also known as Caustic.