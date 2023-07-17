Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Apex Legends Global Series, Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Global Series Championship Confirms Location

The Apex Legends Global Series Championship is headed across the pond as this year's event will take place in Birmingham, England.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment confirmed that the Apex Legends Global Series will hold the Year 3 Championship in the United Kingdom. Organizers revealed that this year's event will take place at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England, from September 6th-10th. All five days will feature the best of the best competing at the top of their game as they will fight against other squads in a long-form tournament, trying to snag a piece of the $2 million prize pool and the championship. The organization is looking to have a sold-out crows as the Year 3 Split 2 Playoffs already sold-out during the finals this past Sunday. We got more info on the event for you below.

"The tournament will feature 40 of the world's top Apex Legends squads from five regions competing for their share of the $2 million prize pool and the chance to hoist the ALGS trophy on the international stage. The event caps off a record-setting year for the ecosystem, which included the most-watched Pro League split to date and saw more than 542,000 peak viewers tune into Split 1 Playoffs. For the first time, the Championship will be hosted alongside Insomnia, one of the UK's largest gaming community festivals. The ALGS and Insomnia will join forces to promote their events and bring fans together to make this one of the most action-packed weekends of the year for gamers."

"The ALGS Year 3 Championship caps off our most-watched ALGS split to-date and a successful Split 2 Playoffs," said John Nelson, Sr. Director and Commissioner, Apex Legends Esports, EA. "The ALGS Year 3 Championship is the pinnacle of Apex esports, and we're hosting one of the most exciting competitions to celebrate Apex Legends fandom. The U.K. has become a hub for competitive Apex Legends in Year 3, and we're looking forward to closing out the year with one of the biggest weekends for gaming and esports in the region."

