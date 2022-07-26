Apex Legends Reveals Next Season Will Be Called "Hunted"

Respawn Entertainment has dropped new details for the next season of Apex Legends as it will be dubbed "Hunted" with a new character. As usual, the company didn't really lay much of anything out beyond the basics, because they want to slowly build their way to the launch of the new season, and you can't really do that when you give everything away right at the start. So far, we know that we're getting a new character named Mara, who is going by the codename of Vantage. We get a good nearly five-minute video, which you can check out down at the bottom, giving us a proper introduction to the character as she searches the wreckage of a cargo ship with no cargo, driven by computers, which she had decided to check out anyway.

What exactly will she find in the abandoned ship? Aside from the fact the launch trailer will drop on July 28th, you'll have to watch the video and find out. We do know we'll get a level cap increase, a brand new level covered in snow, and a new battle pass with weekly and daily challenges that will put even the best at the game to test. The new season will officially launch on August 9th.

The only rule Mara's mother ever gave her was to survive. In the ruins of the G.D.S. Vantage, that's a hard rule to follow. Hunted introduces the newest Legend Vantage, a sharpshooting fighter who has learned everything the hard way. Born to a wrongfully-convicted criminal who gave birth to her alone on the barren ice planet Págos, Vantage has grown into the ultimate survivalist. Accompanied only by her small winged companion Echo and forced to live off a hostile land, Vantage becomes unfathomably good with a scoped weapon. Time changes everything, and Kings Canyon is no exception. What will rise from the ashes of the past?