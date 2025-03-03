Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Kubfu, Might and Mastery, pokemon

Pokémon GO Announces Might and Mastery Along With March Events

Pokémon GO has announced the March 2025 slate of content as Niantic gears up for a new season of gameplay called Might and Mastery.

New Pokémon in raids include Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and more—many with Shiny potential.

Join exciting events like Festival of Colors and Community Days for Fuecoco and Totodile.

Spotlight Hours feature Makuhita, Roselia, and Shellder with double bonuses and Shiny hunts.

Niantic has announced the new season of Pokémon GO. Might and Mastery will begin on March 3rd. Along with details for the March events, Niantic's announcement also teased the release of Nickit, Thievul, the Dynamax Legendary Beasts, Gigantamax Machamp, and Kubfu. Let's get into the details of the upcoming content.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Five Star raids in Pokémon GO in March 2025:

March 4 – 13: Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres (all can be Shiny)

Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres (all can be Shiny) March 13 – 22: Tapu Koko (can be Shiny)

Tapu Koko (can be Shiny) March 22 – 31: Heatran (can be Shiny)

Heatran (can be Shiny) Weekends in March: Shadow Regice (can be Shiny)

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Max Battles in March 2025:

February 24 – March 3: Pidove, Darumaka, and Sobble. All can be Shiny except Sobble.

Pidove, Darumaka, and Sobble. All can be Shiny except Sobble. March 3 – 10: Gastly, Beldum, Pidove, Darumaka, and Sobble. All can be Shiny except Sobble.

Gastly, Beldum, Pidove, Darumaka, and Sobble. All can be Shiny except Sobble. March 10 – 17: Krabby, Drilbur, Darumaka, and Beldum. All can be Shiny.

Krabby, Drilbur, Darumaka, and Beldum. All can be Shiny. March 17 – 24: Machop, Chansey, Scorbunny, and Falinks. All can be Shiny except Scorbunny.

Machop, Chansey, Scorbunny, and Falinks. All can be Shiny except Scorbunny. March 24 – 31: Charmander, Chansey, Caterpie, and Pidove. All can be Shiny.

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids this March 2025:

February 17 – March 4: Mega Garchomp (can be Shiny)

Mega Garchomp (can be Shiny) March 4 – 13: Mega Lucario (can be Shiny)

Mega Lucario (can be Shiny) March 13 – 22: Mega Swampert (can be Shiny)

Mega Swampert (can be Shiny) March 22 – 31: Mega Pinsir (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in March 2025:

March 5 – 10, 2025: Powerful Potential

Powerful Potential March 8, 2025: Fuecoco Community Day

Fuecoco Community Day March 13 – 17, 2025: Festival of Colors

Festival of Colors March 15 – 16, 2025: Dynamax Raikou Max Battle Weekend

Dynamax Raikou Max Battle Weekend March 16, 2025: Catch Mastery: Archen

Catch Mastery: Archen March 19 – 24, 2025: Deep Depths

Deep Depths March 22, 2025: Totodile Community Day

Totodile Community Day March 23, 2025: Mega Absol Raid Day

Mega Absol Raid Day March 26 – 30, 2025: Bug Out

Bug Out March 29, 2025: Fuzzy Buddy Research Day

The Max Monday features for the month of March 2025 in Pokémon GO are:

Monday, March 3: Dynamax Beldum (can be Shiny)

Dynamax Beldum (can be Shiny) Monday, March 10: Dynamax Drilbur (can be Shiny)

Dynamax Drilbur (can be Shiny) Monday, March 17: Dynamax Chansey (can be Shiny)

Dynamax Chansey (can be Shiny) Monday, March 21: Dynamax Caterpie (can be Shiny)

Dynamax Caterpie (can be Shiny) Monday, March 28: Dynamax Scorbunny

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming in March 2025:

Tuesday, March 4: Makuhita with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny

Makuhita with double transfer Candy, can be Shiny Tuesday, March 11: Roselia with double Evolution XP, can be Shiny

Roselia with double Evolution XP, can be Shiny Tuesday, March 18: Shellder with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny

Shellder with double catch Stardust, can be Shiny Tuesday, March 25: Cutiefl with double catch XP, can be Shiny

The Raid Hours for the month of March 2025 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, March 5: Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres (all can be Shiny)

Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres (all can be Shiny) Wednesday, March 12: Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres (all can be Shiny)

Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres (all can be Shiny) Wednesday, March 19: Tapu Koko (can be Shiny)

Tapu Koko (can be Shiny) Wednesday, March 26: Heatran (can be Shiny)

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from March 4, 2025 until June 3, 2025:

Alolan Marowak, can be Shiny

Jangmo-o, can be Shiny

Frigibax

Mawile, can be Shiny

Druddigon, can be Shiny

Charcadet, can be Shiny

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

