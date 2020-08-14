Apex Legends Season Six Gets A New Gameplay Trailer

Respawn Entertainment is gearing up for the release of Season Six in Apex Legends with an all-new gameplay trailer. You get a good two minutes of looking around at all of the changes that have come to the map and what the characters can do, along with a little from the new addition Rampart. Along with the trailer, the latest blog post from Design Director Jason McCord as he goes over some of the new additions to the map and how they will radically change how you strategize around old areas with a new spin. We have a snippet of it for you below as he discusses the changes to the Launch Site.

Hammond Industries continues to take over World's Edge. They're up to… something… nefarious, I'm sure. The Launch Site can be found to the west of The Dome in a previously unoccupied lava field. The giant rocketship stands above the center of this new point of interest, and it can be seen towering over the mountains from as far away as Refinery. This new drop location has four large control rooms to hold and tons of loot. Many squads should feel comfortable landing here, spreading out, and pushing across the raised catwalks and lava-filled terrain to be the last team standing. One of the most exciting aspects of Launch Site are the new rotation opportunities through this side of the map. A new passageway has been constructed through the cliffside heading to the east side of The Tree. The path towards Sorting Factory now comes out on the porch of the Launch Site facility, with a commanding overlook of the south side of Sorting. Rotating out of The Dome now has more options, as Launch Site is right next door with a continued path to The Tree. If you prefer to slide down the hill towards Sorting, a new geyser has sprouted up in the lower basin, allowing for a quick way to get up and over that ridge if the ring is breathing down your neck.