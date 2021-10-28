Apex Legends Shows Off Ash's Abilities In Latest Trailer

Respawn Entertainment released a new trailer today showing off more of Ash's abilities before she drops into Apex Legends. By the look and sound of this character, it feels like you're getting one hell of a killing machine. Just based on what we're seeing in the trailer, don't be too shocked if Ash isn't properly nerfed within the first two weeks. Enjoy the trailer!

Known across the Outlands as a ruthless killer, one completely unburdened by consciousness, new Legend Ash brings a familiar face to the Apex Games. Entering the games on November 2 with the launch of Apex Legends: Escape, Ash is a simulacrum pilot made from the woman who once was Dr. Ashleigh Reid and now she's on a mission to eliminate every trace of weakness that held her back as a human. On November 2, Ash becomes the 19th Legend with the launch of Apex Legends: Escape, wreaking havoc to the Apex Games with her lethal powers, including: Passive – Marked for Death: When an enemy dies, Ash will be able to see the location of their Deathbox on the map, allowing her to identify where enemies are likely to go next; once she reaches a deathbox, she can her dataknife on them to find where the attackers are at that moment.

