APICO Will Finally Be Released On Xbox Consoles Xbox owners who have an interest in beekeeping need not fret any longer, as APICO will be coming to the console this year.

Whitethorn Games and developers TNgineers confirmed this week that they will finally release APICO onto Xbox consoles later this year. The cozy beekeeping simulator has won over a ton of fans, as you'll work to cultivate hives and produce honey and wax, while also just chilling out in the wilderness. Now Xbox players will get their shot, and while a date hasn't been revealed, we do know that the game will be getting an update all-around when it does release so everyone has the same content. What's more, a portion of sales toward the game is helping to save the bees. We got more info and the trailer below.

"APICO combines resource gathering, biology, and minigames with ideas from both real-life and fantasy beekeeping and gardening, as it teaches players about the ins-and-outs of maintaining a healthy hive and the importance of our irreplaceable pollinating pals. The islands of APICO were once abuzz with different species of bees, and it's up to players to rediscover lost species, cross-breed new ones, and repopulate each unique bee-ome. Progressing further into the game may also uncover some forgotten secrets."

Play together with up to four in online co-op, with cross-play available on all platforms!

Unique crafting and beekeeping minigames that drive gameplay progression

Cross-breed different bees to discover over 30 new species

Make and sell honey, Apicola, and other beekeeping products

Repopulate lost species and release them back into the wild

Multiple biomes to explore, each with their own unique bee species

Uncover the forgotten secrets of the APICO Islands

"But(terfly) wait – there's more! Included at launch is the highly anticipated Update 2.0: I Can't Beelieve It's Not Butter(flies)! The new update is honey in the bank with the wild amount of new content, including new pollinators, new characters to meet, and more."

New NPCs: New friends from the mainland, Cody and Sto, have come to the APICO Islands to further their research.

Butterflies: Discover, collect, and breed a variety of brand-new pollinators.

Solitary Bees: These new pollinators prefer to do things on their own – build new solitary bee hotels and help them along!

New Flowers: Now, there are more ways to keep the pollinator population happy – each new flower has its own new effect on the environment.

Incense: Through the magic of alchemy, make your own incense and candles!

Bee-Sides: New tracks have been added to the chill soundtrack

And More: New books, decorations, and a host of quality-of-life improvements have been added.

