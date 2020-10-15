Apple Arcade Reveals Three New Games On The Way

After the reveal of the iPhone 12 this week, Apple Arcade announced three new games on the way to their service. The first one that's already in the service today is The College Atlas which has an awesome intricate black and white hand-drawn look to it. The other two on the way have been announced elsewhere and will be popping up soon with The Pathless and Reigns: Beyond. On top of this, the company is offering a limited time deal for those who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac, as they will get three months of Apple Arcade for free. The new offer begins on October 22nd and is good for the next three months after the first activation of the eligible device. Here's some added info for you on all three games.

Apple Arcade New Game Launch

The Collage Atlas from solo developer, John William Evelyn, is a mesmerizing journey through an entirely hand-drawn picture-book world launching on Apple Arcade this Friday. From the grass beneath the player's feet, to the butterflies dancing in the air, to the floating islands drifting overhead – every little detail has been lovingly-crafted with pen & ink on paper. The narrative puzzle game wraps players in a dreamlike environment that reacts to their presence and their movement. Through the player's efforts, forests will grow, flowers will bloom, structures will rise, and airships will fly. They'll shape the soundtrack as they travel with their every move causing the soundscape to ebb and flow. At its heart, The Collage Atlas is a journey exploring humanity, memory, and hope. But so much more awaits those that venture off the beaten-path, as dozens of secrets are tucked away in all corners of the world, waiting to be discovered.

Coming Soon:

The Pathless from Annapurna Interactive, one of the most highly-anticipated titles to launch on Apple Arcade, is an epic adventure where players become the Hunter, a master archer who travels across a mystical open world to dispel a curse of darkness that grips the world. Players forge a connection with their eagle companion and soar through the air, performing fluid acrobatics and executing awesome trick shots with a unique archery system that allows effortless shooting while moving at high speeds. Giant corrupted spirits lurk in the woods. Players must hunt them down, while being careful not to become the hunted themselves. Engage in epic battles against the cursed beasts to restore light to the land. The fate of the world hangs in the balance.

Reigns: Beyond from Devolver Digital is a new and exciting intergalactic extension of the multi-million selling Reigns series, coming soon exclusively to Apple Arcade. As an intergalactic indie rockband, players plot their rise to "stardom", traveling from planet to planet and gig to gig on a quest for fame and fortune. Play local (and not-so-local) clubs throughout the galaxy, recruiting alien band members along the way, and rock out across the cosmos. Players manage the ship's resources and keeping the crew in check while on this stellar tour because one wrong decision may leave you lost in space.