April 2021 Spotlight Hour & Research Breakthroughs In Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO has announced its plans for April 2021, including the Research Breakthrough reward as well as the four Spotlight Hours that will take place during the month.

Man, even writing this already makes me miss Gible Research Breakthroughs in Pokémon GO. What a treat that was. In any case, we do have a useful Breakthrough coming in April 2021 in the form of the male Frillish. Normally a GO Battle League exclusive, the male Frillish (the blue one) will take over as the Research Breakthrough reward starting Thursday, April 1st at 1 PM Pacific and running through Saturday, May 1st at 1 PM Pacific.

Now, let's get into Pokémon GO's planned Spotlight Hours for April 2021:

Tuesday, April 6th, 2021: Spotlight choice: Buneary. Bonus: Twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon.

Tuesday, April 13th, 2021: Spotlight choice: Mankey. Bonus: Twice the XP for evolving Pokémon.

Tuesday, April 20th, 2021: Spotlight choice: Grimer. Bonus: Twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Tuesday, April 27th, 2021: Spotlight choice: Finneon. Bonus: Twice the XP for catching Pokémon.



Of those, Finneon is the only Spotlight Hour choice that can't be Shiny. Personally, I'm excited for Buneary Spotlight Hour due to the bonus. My amount of extra Legendary Pokémon is starting to get insane and, thanks to a recent update, Niantic has given us the power to mass transfer Legendaries. Just please, please, please be sure to Favorite all of the Legendaries you want to keep before heading over to Settings and enabling this feature. I'd hate to hear a heartbreaking story about someone transferring their favorite Dialga by mistake.

In addition to this, Niantic announced in their blog April 2021's Legendary Raids, Mega Raids, Community Day (Snivy!), and other upcoming events which will include:

Team GO Rocket Ticked Research featuring Shadow Zapdos

Spring into Spring

Rivals' Week

Sustainability Week

Friendship Day

And a mysterious "snappy" event that will continue into May 2021