ARC Raiders Announces New Tech Test For End Of April

If you'd like to try the latest build of ARC Raiders, you'll have your chance at the end of the month as a new Tech Test has been revealed

Article Summary ARC Raiders Tech Test runs April 30 to May 4 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Explore the Rust Belt and battle ARC machines for high-stakes loot.

Players join Raiders to gather vital supplies amid mechanized threats.

Make strategic choices: help others or go solo in the world of Calabretta.

Indie game developer and publisher Embark Studios revealed a new Tech Test is on the way for ARC Raiders this month. The new "Tech Test 2"for the PvPvE sandbox title will be taking place from April 30 until May 4, as players across PC and, for the first time, both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, a chance to try out a piece of the game. Specifically you'll be able to explore the Rust Belt area, as well as fight against ARC machines, and scavenge for high-stakes loot. We have a better look at what you can expect in the latest trailer here, as you can sign up for the test on the game's website.

ARC Raiders

This place isn't safe and hasn't been for a long time. About a decade ago, a mysterious mechanized threat appeared here. They're known as ARC. People have fled to the underground colony of Speranza, seeking supplies to survive, and shelter from the machines. Demand for resources is at an all-time high. But getting those resources is a risky job, and it isn't for everyone. That's why you've enlisted as a Raider, scavenging for vital supplies that are scattered across the landscape. Everything from leftovers from yesterday's run-in with ARC to the unlikely remains of a pinball machine.

Out there, the stakes are high, and you will have to fight for your loot. Lethal ARC machines roam the surface. And there are no rules in Calabretta, so beware of other Raiders. With the traders in Speranza, trust is hard-earned and easily lost. You need to earn your keep. So don't come back from a quest empty-handed. When you see another Raider chased by a swarm of ARC drones, do you go in for the kill? Do you lend a helping hand? Or do you hold back and feast on the valuable remains?

