Arc System Works Reveals Ark World Tour 2023 Details

Arc System Works Reveals Arc World Tour 2023 Details Get ready for a new year of competition as Arc System Works revealed the details to the Arc World Tour 2023.

Arc System Works have revealed new details for the Arc World Tour 2023, as they jump into an entirely new round of competitions. This particular tour will be celebrating the company's 35th Anniversary, as they will show players one f the most intense tournaments to date when it comes to Guilty Gear -Strive-. The events will kick off starting in June as players will be competing for their share of a $100k prize pool, with the winner getting a guaranteed $50k at the end of it all sometime in early 2024. Along with the reveal, the company released a special message on its webiste from company CEO Minoru Kidooka, as well as a "History of Arc" timeline that looks back over the past 35 years since it was established clear back in 1988. They have also added a brand new survey to the website, asking players for their feedback to help improve the publisher's services going forward. We have more details on the tournament to come down below, along with a trailer hyping it as we prepare for it to launch next month.

"Guilty Gear -Strive- has a firestorm of an event! Players who fight their way through qualifier events earn a spot in the finals tournament, where they will compete for the title of best in the world! Who will be able to participate in the finals tournament, Arc World Tour 2023 Finals? The winners of selected qualifier events held across the world earn a spot in the finals. Players also earn Tour Points relative to their performance in qualifier events. The top 3 Tour Point earners among players who have not won any qualifier events will earn a spot in the finals, as well. A Last Chance Qualifier tournament is also planned in advance of the finals to determine the player who will secure the final slot.