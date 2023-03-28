Pokémon Trading Card Game Artist Spotlight: Saki Hayashiro Today's Pokémon TCG Artist Spotlight is Saki Hayashiro who began contributing to the Pokémon Trading Card Game with Rebel Clash.

Throughout the years, the Pokémon Trading Card Game has featured a variety of incredible art styles. Now that the hobby has been around for more than a quarter of a century, we have seen the artwork of Pokémon TCG cards elevated by daring new artist choices as well as illustrators who have been veteran contributors since the very first releases. Let's take a journey through the eye-popping, mind-expanding history of Pokémon TCG artwork by exploring some of the hobby's most interesting and unique artists. Today, we will spotlight Saki Hayashiro.

Saki Hayashiro's first credit in the Pokémon TCG came in Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, the second expansion of the Galar era. Hayashiro illustrated both the standard and Full Art versions of the Ninetails V. Ninetails V Full Art is one of the most sought-after cards in that set.

Hayashiro continued to contribute cards throughout the Sword & Shield era with a specific focus on Ultra Rares. Some of the better known and fan favorite cards credited to Saki Hayashiro include the Pikachu V and Pikachu V Full Art from Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, a set where Pikachu was the expansion mascot; the gorgeous, painterly Chandelure V from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike which stood out to me as a way to make Pokémon-V that break the visual expectation; and the Shiny Ditto V from Shining Fates.

Arguably Hayashiro's most popular card is the Shiny Mew Gold card from Celebrations, the special set that celebrated the 25th Anniversary of Pokémon. Shiny Mew is considered the chase card of the set along with the Base Set Charizard Classic Collection Reprint, which is quite a big deal considering this is a historic expansion.

