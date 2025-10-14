Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arcane Overdrive, Nords Games

Arcane Overdrive Drops Free Demo During Steam Next Fest

Build your own fantasy carriage and them drive it threough enemies in a magical demolition derby in Arcane Overdrive, now on Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Arcane Overdrive releases a free demo during Steam Next Fest, available until October 20.

Build custom magical vehicles by combining modular parts and unleashing mayhem in a fantasy world.

Mix elemental weapons, spells, and vehicle upgrades as you battle waves of enemies and powerful bosses.

Explore medieval environments, unlock new parts, and master your strategy with a deep skill tree system.

Indie game developer and publisher Nords Games has launched a free demo for their latest game, Arcane Overdrive, for Steam Next Fest. This one is a bit of an oddity as they have created a survivor-like game centered around making a carriage that can bail through anything. You'll combine different vehicle parts to create your own ride with specific movement mechanics, and then drive that thing into enemies of all shapes and sizes, like you're in a fantasy demolition derby. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the demo will be available until October 20.

Arcane Overdrive

Set in a fantasy medieval world, Arcane Overdrive blends roguelike and survivor style gameplay with creative vehicle building. Players build their own combat vehicles by combining modular parts and monsters, and take on waves of enemies including orcs, skeletons, and powerful bosses. Players can experiment with different weapons and elemental spells to find their perfect balance between strategy and chaos. The result is a fast-paced fantasy experience where every build feels distinct and every battle pushes you to adapt and evolve. Each vehicle part has unique abilities that will change the gameplay. Progress through the game to unlock new vehicle parts, combine them, and create the most powerful vehicle for yourself! Of course, even we cannot predict the masterpiece that will result from these combinations.

Build Your War Machine: Combine top, middle, and bottom parts. Each part shapes stats, abilities, weapon slots, and movement. Your design defines your playstyle.

Combine top, middle, and bottom parts. Each part shapes stats, abilities, weapon slots, and movement. Your design defines your playstyle. Weapons & Spells: Collect powers from vehicle parts and level-ups, spanning elemental powers such as fire, ice, electric, and physical. And stacking the same weapon makes it even stronger.

Collect powers from vehicle parts and level-ups, spanning elemental powers such as fire, ice, electric, and physical. And stacking the same weapon makes it even stronger. Epic Combat: Mix magic and weapons to defeat bosses and enemy waves.

Mix magic and weapons to defeat bosses and enemy waves. Skill Progression: Unlock upgrades and new mechanics through the Skill Tree.

Unlock upgrades and new mechanics through the Skill Tree. Fantasy Exploration: Explore a rich medieval world filled with magic, monsters, and surprises at every corner.

