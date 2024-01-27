Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arco, Panic Inc.

Arco Releases Free Demo Ahead Of Steam Next Fest

Panic Inc. have released a free demo for their upcoming turn-based RPG Arco, which will still be a part of Steam Next Fest in February.

Article Summary Arco, a tactical turn-based RPG, will have a free demo during Steam Next Fest.

The game was crafted by an international team, including a Polish pixel artist.

Players can experience a unique "simultaneous turn-based" combat system.

Embark on a venture with four heroes, each with a distinct perspective and skills.

Indie game publisher Panic Inc. revealed they will release a free demo for their upcoming game Arco during Steam Next Fest in February. If you haven't seen this one yet, this is a turn-based RPG that has been put together by an international team of devs. They include Polish pixel artist Franek Nowotniak, Australian game developer Max Cahill, Spanish composer and sound designer José Ramón "Bibiki" García, and Mexican industry veteran Antonio "Fáyer" Uribe. The demo will give you a small tutorial, part of the campaign where you'll play as Itzae (one of four playable characters), and an Arena mode where you ca customize your character however you see fit. The demo has actually been released early and you can play it right now, but it will be a part of the festival, which will take place from February 5-12, 2024. You can see more of the game in the latest trailer, which we have here.

Arco

Three tales forged in bloodshed, laced with magic, and united by revenge. Enter the breathtakingly beautiful world of Arco, a unique tactical action game where your decisions shape the story. Journey through lush forests, sweeping plains, and scorching deserts as you guide four unlikely heroes in their vendetta against the Red Company gang. Battle warriors of different nations, fend off greedy colonizers, and slay monstrous creatures as you voyage across this enchanted land. Change your fate, one move at a time.

Cleverly plan your next move in a unique, "simultaneous turn-based" combat system.

Unlock new game-changing skills, recruit powerful allies, and collect life-saving resources as you progress.

Progress through each campaign as a different character with their own set of special abilities.

Dive into a tale full of danger and excitement and watch it unfold from multiple viewpoints.

Explore a fantastical world brought to life by evocative pixel art and an atmospheric score.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!