Tasks & Rewards for Electric for Electabuzz Research In Pokémon GO

Electabuzz Community Day goes live in Pokémon GO tomorrow, Sunday, November 14th from 11 AM – 5 PM local time. Ahead of the event's launch, we have the full questlines for both the paid Electric for Electabuzz Special Research as well as the free Timed Research that everyone will get.

The Electric for Electabuzz Special Research in Pokémon GO will include:

Page One of Four

Power Up Pokémon 10 times: 10 PokéBalls

Catch 15 Electabuzz: 20 Electabuzz Candy

Make 5 Nice Throws: Electabuzz encounter

REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, 10 Pinap Berries, Electabuzz encounter

Page Two of Four

Catch 15 Electabuzz: 50 Electabuzz Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon: 500 Stardust

Use 15 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon: 1 Sinnoh Stone

REWARD: 2000 Stardust, 1 Incense, 1 Poffin

Page Three of Four

Make 3 Great Curveball throws: 50 Electabuzz Candy

Evolve 1 Electabuzz: 2 Golden Razz Berries

Transfer 10 Pokémon: 1500 XP

REWARD: 2000 Stardust, 1 Incense, 1 Rocket Radar

Page Four of Four

AUTO-CLAIM: 5000 Stardust

AUTO-CLAIM: 1500 XP

AUTO-CLAIM: 2 Silver Pinap Berries

REWARD: 2000 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, Electivire encounter

Finally, for those concerned about having enough Sinnoh Stones to evolve Electabuzz into Electivire, you have nothing to worry about. There will be a free Timed Research that provides four of these items to every Pokémon GO player in exchange for three easy tasks that can be done in literally under two minutes from home.

Timed Research

Power up Pokémon 5 times: 1 Sinnoh Stone

Catch 5 Electabuzz: 1 Sinnoh Stone

Make 3 Nice Throws: 1 Sinnoh Stone

REWARD: 1 Sinnoh Stone, 1000 XP

Field Research

Catch 3 Electabuzz: 5 Great Ball, 1 Golden Razz Berries, 2 Ultra Balls, or 2 Pinap Berries

The above Field Research can be found by spinning Pokéstops, so essentially the only non-quarantine-friendly element of Electabuzz Community Day is that you must spin stops to receive 2KM Eggs. 2KM Eggs will be the way to obtain Elekid during this Pokémon GO event.

For those looking to optimize on this day, don't miss our full guide to Electabuzz Community Day.