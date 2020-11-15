Tasks & Rewards for Electric for Electabuzz Research In Pokémon GO

Electabuzz Community Day goes live in Pokémon GO tomorrow, Sunday, November 14th from 11 AM – 5 PM local time. Ahead of the event's launch, we have the full questlines for both the paid Electric for Electabuzz Special Research as well as the free Timed Research that everyone will get.
The Electric for Electabuzz Special Research in Pokémon GO will include:
Page One of Four
- Power Up Pokémon 10 times: 10 PokéBalls
- Catch 15 Electabuzz: 20 Electabuzz Candy
- Make 5 Nice Throws: Electabuzz encounter
- REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, 10 Pinap Berries, Electabuzz encounter
Page Two of Four
- Catch 15 Electabuzz: 50 Electabuzz Candy
- Transfer 10 Pokémon: 500 Stardust
- Use 15 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon: 1 Sinnoh Stone
- REWARD: 2000 Stardust, 1 Incense, 1 Poffin
Page Three of Four
- Make 3 Great Curveball throws: 50 Electabuzz Candy
- Evolve 1 Electabuzz: 2 Golden Razz Berries
- Transfer 10 Pokémon: 1500 XP
- REWARD: 2000 Stardust, 1 Incense, 1 Rocket Radar
Page Four of Four
- AUTO-CLAIM: 5000 Stardust
- AUTO-CLAIM: 1500 XP
- AUTO-CLAIM: 2 Silver Pinap Berries
- REWARD: 2000 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, Electivire encounter
Finally, for those concerned about having enough Sinnoh Stones to evolve Electabuzz into Electivire, you have nothing to worry about. There will be a free Timed Research that provides four of these items to every Pokémon GO player in exchange for three easy tasks that can be done in literally under two minutes from home.
Timed Research
- Power up Pokémon 5 times: 1 Sinnoh Stone
- Catch 5 Electabuzz: 1 Sinnoh Stone
- Make 3 Nice Throws: 1 Sinnoh Stone
- REWARD: 1 Sinnoh Stone, 1000 XP
Field Research
- Catch 3 Electabuzz: 5 Great Ball, 1 Golden Razz Berries, 2 Ultra Balls, or 2 Pinap Berries
The above Field Research can be found by spinning Pokéstops, so essentially the only non-quarantine-friendly element of Electabuzz Community Day is that you must spin stops to receive 2KM Eggs. 2KM Eggs will be the way to obtain Elekid during this Pokémon GO event.
