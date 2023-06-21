Posted in: Arena Breakout, Games, Mobile Games, Tencent Games | Tagged: , ,

Arena Breakout Boasts Record Pre-Registration Before July Launch

Tencent Games highlights the number of pre-registrations for Arena Breakout, as the team is working on its release this July.

Mobile publisher Tencent Games and developer MoreFun Studios are bragging about the pre-registrations for Arena Breakout today. The team is celebrating the fact that they have had over 10 Million players register for the game ahead of time, one of the biggest amounts they have had for a mobile game on a global level. As part of the celebration, a few things are in the works as they are planning a soft launch phase for Brazil and the Philippines on June 26th, as well as a new Triathlon planned for July when the game drops on July 14th. We got more details on that and more below, along with a new trailer for the game.

Credit: Level Infinite

Arena Breakout Triathlon

To commemorate the upcoming launch, Arena Breakout will also be hosting the first Arena Breakout Triathlon showcase this month. Watch your favorite content creators shoot, loot, and breakout in a weekly livestreamed competition leading into global launch on July 14. Stay tuned for more updates and information. Over ten million players from around the world have pre-registered Arena Breakout so far, unlocking the following rewards for all recruits at launch:

  • 926 Medkit
  • Simple Surgical Pack
  • AMP-7 Assault Backpack
  • FA Multipurpose Chest Rig
  • 6B4 Helmet
  • KN Assault Body Armor
  • AP Tablet
  • AKM
  • Class 4 Ammo Choice Bundle
  • AKM Full Bundle

Referral Bonuses

Pre-register Arena Breakout today to receive all of the rewards above at launch, plus additional rewards to be revealed soon. Assemble the deadliest squad imaginable ahead of deployment to Kamona. Use an exclusive referral link on social platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter to recruit friends and unlock more rewards, including:

  • Successfully Invited 1 Friend – Standard Military Surgical Kit, 100D Battlefield Medkit
  • Successfully Invited 3 Friends – AK-74N, 5.45×39mm PP Ammunition ×120
  • Successfully Invited 5 Friends – 6B13 Body Armor, AK-74N, 5.45×39mm PP Ammunition ×120
  • Successfully Invited 15 Friends – AKM Full Bundle

