ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition Announced For Nintendo Switch

Wildcard Studio announced today that they'll be releasing ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition for the Nintendo Switch coming this September. As you might suspect, this is everything in one as you're getting the main game ARK: Survival Evolved and all of the expansion packs including Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, and Genesis Parts 1 & 2. What's more, those who already own the main game on Switch will get an update to the game that is essentially a complete revamp of functionality, graphics, and optimization. We have more info below as the game is currently up for pre-order int he eShop for $50.

Experience everything that the ARK franchise has to offer in this definitive collection! Tame and ride primeval creatures as you explore savage lands, team up with other players to compete in epic tribal battles, and travel together on the greatest Dinosaur-filled adventure of all time. ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition includes ARK: Survival Evolved, along with these huge Expansion Packs: Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, and Genesis Parts 1 & 2. All updated and optimized with every improvement made since the launch of the base game, adding up to thousands of hours of gameplay! As an additional bonus, this compilation also includes original soundtracks containing the music of ARK as composed by Gareth Coker.

From primordial island jungles to the futuristic gardens of an interstellar starship, every sprawling environment is here for you to conquer! Discover the hundreds of unique species roaming these lands, from the prehistoric to the fantastical, and learn how to befriend these creatures, or to defeat them. Complete your collection of notes and dossiers left by past explorers to learn the surprising history of the ARKs. Test your tribe and your beasts in battle with every boss challenge from the franchise! Do you and your friends have what it takes to survive the ultimate ARK experience?