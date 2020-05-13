Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Coming To Predator: Hunting Grounds

Arnold Schwarzenegger will be reprising his role in Predator, sort of, as he comes to Predator: Hunting Grounds as a DLC character. Sony Interactive Entertainment and Illfonic both revealed today, along with Arnold himself on Twitter, that Dutch will be headed to the game as a playable character. What's more, Schwarzenegger did all of the voice work for the character, so you'll be hearing a mix of iconic lines as well as some brand new content as he will most likely yell at you to do stuff and hear him scream when he gets shot up. On top of that, the DLC will come with special storyline cassette tapes that let people know where Dutch has been in the three years between the film and the events in the game, which you earn as you level the character up. The character and this content is part of the game's DLC roadmap, which has three more characters coming between June and August, and other unannounced content after that. You can read more about it below which came from the PlayStation Blog.

The second is a Paid DLC pack where you can play as Dutch and get early access to the QR5 "Hammerhead" Rifle and Dutch's Knife! (available free for all players later in June) Getting the future Dutch just right was so exciting for the entire team. Creating the details, working with our partners to make certain everything fit together perfectly in the universe, and of course working with the legend himself has been a dream come true. We cannot wait until you can get access to both the free update and the paid DLC on May 26! Rest assured, the content doesn't stop with Dutch. We have some really fun stuff in store for the community. We have both free updates and paid DLC coming in the months ahead that will keep you on your toes in the hunt and continue to make the game exciting for everyone. With the free updates we plan to introduce new weapons, game modes, and more. We will share more as we get closer to each content drop. For the various paid DLC you will get access to more themed character packs. Dutch is just the beginning! Be sure to follow our socials and join the community forum at predator.illfonic.com. We will update in these channels as more information is ready to be shared.