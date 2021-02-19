Articuno Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2021

Tomorrow, as part of the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, the Generation One Legendaries will take over Tier Five raids. Starting Saturday, February 20th at 9 AM and running until Monday, March 1st at 8 AM local time, Mewtwo, Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres will feature in raids. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down Articuno, a dual Ice/Flying-type, which can be encountered in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare your counters, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Articuno's 100% IVs.

Top Articuno Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Articuno counters as such:

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Omastar (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Shadow Aggron (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Shadow Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Shadow Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Gigalith (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Articuno with efficiency.

Omastar (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Darmanitan (Fire Fang, Rock Slide)

Alolan Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Excadrill (Metal Claw, Rock Slide)

Reshiram (Fire Fang, Stone Edge)

Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Aggron (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Heatran (Fire Spin, Stone Edge)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Articuno can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Articuno.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Articuno will have a CP of 1743 in normal weather conditions and 2179 in boosted conditions. We hope this Raid Guide helps you catch this Legendary Bird.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!