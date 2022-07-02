Articuno Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2022

Beginning in now, Niantic will cycle through the Legendary Birds of Kanto. This, of course, starts with uno: Articuno. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Ice/Flying-type Legendary, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Articuno's Shiny odds.

Top Articuno Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Articuno counters as such:

Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Shadow Aggron: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Shadow Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Articuno with efficiency.

Gigalith: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Lycanroc Midnight Forme: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Alolan Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Rock Slide

Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Excadrill: Metal Claw, Rock Slide

Nihilego: Acid, Rock Slide

Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Stone Edge

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Articuno can be taken down by two experienced Trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Legendary Pokémon with their Shinies available have a Shiny rare of approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tapu Koko will have a CP of 1743 in normal weather conditions and 2179 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!