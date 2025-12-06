Posted in: Games, Krafton, Video Games | Tagged: Ascend To Zero, Flyaway Games

Ascend To Zero Will Hold New Open Playtest Next Week

Ascend To Zero will be holding a new Open Playtest next week, as you'll get to play a small sample of the game for a couple of weeks

Article Summary Ascend To Zero is hosting a new Open Playtest on Steam for players to sample gameplay ahead of its launch.

This time-control roguelike lets players stop time and battle to prevent the world’s end in under 30 seconds.

Progress through dimensional portals, fight alien foes, rescue allies, and upgrade your character in quick runs.

Level, gear, and skills reset each run, but rescuing comrades unlocks new features and abilities over time.

Developer and publisher Flyaway Games, a creative studio under Krafton, has announced that they are holding an Open Playtest for Ascend To Zero. In case you missed this one from the summer, this is a time-control roguelike where you can freeze time as a special ability as you run and fight your way through enemies in your way as you try to stop the world from ending in under 30 seconds. The Playtest, which is happening on Steam, will give you a chance to try a small section of the game while they work to get it released in 2026. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the test will run from December 11-27.

Ascend To Zero

Ascend To Zero is a roguelike action game centered around the ability to stop time. Players travel back to the past through a dimensional portal to save their comrades and prevent the destruction of the world, which has been devastated by an alien invasion. The game progresses as players return to the past and engage in battles within a limited timeframe to rapidly level up their avatars and complete missions. While weapons attack automatically once they are equipped, players can freely aim their attacks. When the time limit runs out, they are returned to a ruined underground bunker in the present, where their level and certain equipment are reset.

During battles, players must strategically utilize time-stopping abilities, dashes to evade enemy attacks, and various skills to complete missions within the given time. Even if their health reaches zero, they can consume a portion of their remaining time limit to revive. Defeating special monsters such as bosses grants passive abilities, while in-game currency earned through combat can be used in shops to purchase weapons, armor, and devices to enhance their avatars. Additionally, rescuing past comrades and bringing them back to the underground bunker in the present unlocks new features.

