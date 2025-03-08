Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Thunderful, Video Games | Tagged: Aska, Sand Sailor Studio

Aska Reveals Another Big Update Coming Next Week

As the game continues to be worked on in Early Access, the developers behind Aska have another major update on the way next week

Indie game developer Sand Sailor Studio and publisher Thunderful Publishing have another update coming next week for Aska while the game is in Early Access. There's no theme or fancy name for this one, just an update adding new content for March, as you'll see a new Lake biome, a new Builder house, a change to the way villagers spawn, and more. We have the dev notes here as the update will be out on March 13, 2025.

March 2025 Update

New Lake Biome: With the new lake biome, players can enjoy some of the benefits offered by the seashore. Appearing in various shapes and sizes, lakes are abundant in fish, reeds and willows. Fishermen huts and houses can be constructed on the lakeshore for players to take advantage of their resources.

With the new lake biome, players can enjoy some of the benefits offered by the seashore. Appearing in various shapes and sizes, lakes are abundant in fish, reeds and willows. Fishermen huts and houses can be constructed on the lakeshore for players to take advantage of their resources. Outpost Cores: Players will be able to build proper outposts for villagers and assign builders and resource markers to particular outposts.

Players will be able to build proper outposts for villagers and assign builders and resource markers to particular outposts. Villager Spawn Rate Changes: Villagers will be able to spawn with variable times based on population and the fewer players have the quicker they will spawn, allowing them to get off to a faster start. If a player has super high populations, this goes both ways and villagers will take longer to obtain.

Villagers will be able to spawn with variable times based on population and the fewer players have the quicker they will spawn, allowing them to get off to a faster start. If a player has super high populations, this goes both ways and villagers will take longer to obtain. Builder House: Players will be able to prioritize builder activities and assign the Firekeeper role.

Players will be able to prioritize builder activities and assign the Firekeeper role. Tier 2 Upgrades: Bloomery, Metalworker, Leatherworker, Farm, Cookhouse, and more will be available for Tier 2 upgrades.

Aska

In Aska, they strive to build a self-sustaining Viking tribe, working, crafting, hunting, and fighting together. Command and organize intelligent NPC villagers, working and fighting alongside them. Lay claim to unspoiled lands and pave the way for a fierce Viking tribe. Craft the ultimate settlement solo or together with up to three friends. Trust in the Gods and the power of the Eye of Odin and summon intelligent NPC villagers to provide camaraderie and relief from the toils of survival.

