Aspire: Ina's Tale Will Be Released In Mid-December

Untold Tales and Wondernaut Studio revealed today that they will be releasing Aspire: Ina's Tale on PC and consoles in mid-December. The team has finally settled on December 17th for the release as it will be published on Steam for PC, as well as Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. For those of you looking to see what this game is like ahead of time, you're in luck, as the team is planning to release a free demo of the game to try out. The demo will go live on December 7th, giving you ten whole days to mess around with the game. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer.

Ina was trapped, placed in perpetual slumber inside the Tower – where she dreamed. Suddenly and unknowingly, she is woken. Ina must now explore the Tower's inner chambers in search of a way out and a reason for her imprisonment. Along the way, she'll traverse marvelous scenery, meet enigmatic characters, solve intuitive puzzles, and conquer platforming sequences as she comes closer to her goal – but farther from innocence. For this isn't a story about how Ina was saved. This is the story about how she discovered she could be so much more.

Get lost in a mystical side-scrolling adventure through beautiful sprawling levels, each with their own distinct feel. Every region presents its own peculiarities to unravel. Ina's dreams shape reality while the Tower feeds. Hopes and imagination satiate its hunger. How are the two connected? Learn about the other denizens of the Tower as you search for the truth. Uncover their pasts, their memories, and set them free. Ina was trapped for a reason, and her powers resonate with the spirits that inhabit the Tower. Use them to manipulate objects, solve puzzles, reveal hidden passages, and navigate the environment to find your way out.