Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Next Major Expansion Will Arrive In March

Ubisoft revealed today that the next major expansion for Assassin's Creed Valhalla as we will be getting the Dawn of Ragnarök this March. The content will bring about several changes to the game that will impact the world around you, as you are now on the precipice of complete chaos reaching in every direction. The company also revealed the addition of new free content with Assassin's Creed Crossover Stories, which will bring together crossovers between assassin stories. The content will drop on March 10th, 2022, but those who order it between Dec 13th and April 9th will receive the Twilight Pack and will have immediate access to the items in the main game, which includes the Dellingr's Envoy Raven Skin, the Havardr Lynx Mount, the Twilight Gear Set, and the Algurnir Dane Axe Weapon.

Dawn of Ragnarök is the next major expansion, continuing Year 2 of post-launch support for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. In this expansion, Eivor must embrace their destiny as Odin, the Norse god of Battle and Wisdom. The dwarven kingdom of Svartalfheim is crumbling, and amid the chaos, Odin's beloved son, Baldr, has been taken prisoner by the unkillable fire giant, Surtr. In Dawn of Ragnarök, players will be able to unleash new divine powers as they continue their legendary Viking saga by embarking on a desperate rescue quest through a mythological world of contrasts.

Assassin's Creed Crossover Stories aims at answering the question "What happens when two Assassin's Creed heroes meet?", exploring the connections in space and time between these Assassin's Creed heroes to provide a unique narrative experience to players. This content will be available for free for owners of the respective base games on December 14; one story will be available in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and one story will be available in Assassin's Creed Odyssey. These stories explore the ties between the heroes of the two games, featuring new environments to explore as well as a rich story line. For the Assassin's Creed Valhalla story, A Fated Encounter, players must have reached Settlement Level 4 and completed the quest "A Wise Friend," where Eivor helps Valka establish herself in Ravensthorpe. For the Assassin's Creed Odyssey story, Those Who Are Treasured, players will need to have completed Chapter 1 and reached Megaris to access the content, but it's recommended that players finish the main game's three story arcs (Family, Cult of Kosmos and Mythology) to avoid spoilers.