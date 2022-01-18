Assassin's Creed Will Be Coming To Free Fire This March

Garena has announced that they have a new partnership with Ubisoft as the two will be bringing Assassin's Creed over to Free Fire in March. The news came down this evening as it was revealed with the artwork below that the long-running group of assassins would be coming to the battle royale title. However, we really didn't get a lot of context to go off of. Here's the entire statement about the reveal.

The crossover unites one of the most popular video game franchises and one of the world's most popular mobile games. Assassin's Creed is well-loved by gaming communities globally, and this partnership builds on Free Fire's strategy to deliver content that excites. Free Fire players can look forward to a dedicated in-game experience that will see the iconic characters from the Assassin's Creed franchise introduced into the world of Free Fire. The crossover is set to come to life for players in March, with more details to be shared in the coming weeks.

That's it. That's the sum total of all the info we were given about the Ubisoft franchise coming to the game. Not even a teaser video to give some clue as to what to expect. Going completely off guesswork and the way the game is designed, we're almost assuredly getting a few skins to choose from as you dive into the map as Enzio or one of the other assassins from the series over the years. Most than likely armed with a crossbow or some other form of projectile that isn't a gun. As to whether or not anything will be added to the map, we're guessing no, unless they decide to create an entirely new map that is specifically designed around the world of Assassin's Creed. We shall see what happens in Free Fire in the weeks to come.