Astria Ascending Will Be Released In Late September

Dear Villagers and Artisan Studios revealed during E3 2021 that Astria Ascending would be getting an official release in late September. While initially revealed during the Nintendo Direct, we can confirm that the game will arrive on PC, Nintendo Switch, and both current and next-gen versions of the PlayStation and Xbox (including Game Pass) on September 30th, 2021. The game has a number of people behind it who have worked on a multitude of JRPG projects, with vets who have some awesome titles to their credit. You can read more below and check out the latest trailer for the game.

An epic adventure with the charm and pedigree of a classic JRPG, Astria Ascending tells an expansive story of fate, sacrifice, and new beginnings. The game was developed in partnership with publisher Dear Villagers and boasts contributions from world-class JRPG developers, with a narrative written by Kazushige Nojima (Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy X, Final Fantasy VII Remake), score by Hitoshi Sakimoto (Final Fantasy XII, Vagrant Story), and art from CyDesignation (Akihiko Yoshida and Hideo Minaba). In a world where chaos looms, players take control of the Demigods – a motley crew of eight heroes charged with the fate of the world. Each character has their own story explored across five cities, 25 dungeons, and 30 hours of gameplay (or up to 50 hours for players pursuing 100 percent completion). Along with the finely tuned turn-based combat, players can try out a range of side quests and mini-games, including an original fantasy-themed token game. Epic tales: Fight for the future while you reckon with the past; sacrifice everything, relinquish nothing. The story of Astria Ascending was developed in part by writer Kazushige Nojima, known for his work on Final Fantasy X and Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Living landscapes: Travel the world of Orcanon, a richly imagined and fully animated 2D landscape with five cities and a dynamic weather system.

Unforgettable characters: Pick from eight customizable player characters spanning a range of fantastical races and skills, and assemble a diverse team of heroes.

Rewarding combat: Work together to save the world, waging strategic turn-based battles using the innovative focus point system.

A treat for the ears: With music and SFX from composer Hitoshi Sakimoto (Final Fantasy XII, Valkyria Chronicles), Astria Ascending is a heart-swelling joy to listen to.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Astria Ascending – The Fated Eight – Release date Trailer (https://youtu.be/C-jnWWhUCHA)