Astrid & Lilly Co-Leads Hosting 2022 SXSW Gaming Awards Ceremony

Jana Morrison and Samantha Aucoin are teaming up, but instead of monster-hunting, they'll be handing out some awards as they host the 2022 SXSW Gaming Awards Ceremony on March 12th, 7 PM CT.

Hosted by Morrison and Aucoin of Astrid & Lilly Save the World, the ceremony will honor the top titles in twelve categories, with awards presented by a diverse cast of industry talent and professionals and supported by an integrated animated narrative produced by animation studio Toonstar and a performance by Welsh pop-punk sensation Pop Punk Factory with a brand-new song. Presenters include ESL Gaming's Americas SVP Ramon Hermann, representatives from the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team and cast members of G4TV's Attack of the Show, Invitation to Party and XPlay.

It looks like this year's SXSW Gaming Awards found the perfect hosts in Morrison and Aucoin, with the pair stating their excitement, "We're so excited…no…ecstatic to be your hosts for the 2022 SXSW Gaming Awards! As gamers and award show season stans, we promise an all-out good time with plenty of fun surprises." A great way to celebrate some of the best games and categories with hosts who have a series that could be its own video game one day filled with monster-hunting and hilarious dialogue. They won't be alone in presenting all the award nominees, as they'll be working with other presenters including Michael Anthony, Kadeem Hardison, Doug Jones, Ivan Kbakop, Alan Tudyk, Corey Reynolds, and Stephanie Sheh will be joining them. Additional presenters and talent set to appear are Maria Ho, Ryan Johnson, Mercedes-AMC Petronas Esports Team, Taybor Pepper, Cory Strassburger, World Boxing's Eric "Butterbean" Esch, and Wrestle Quest's Jeff Jarrett. Let us know if you'll be tuning in when the 2022 SXSW Gaming Awards is set to stream on SXSW Online and on the SXSW Twitch channel on March 12th!